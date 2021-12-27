Jets Week 16 Game Balls: Ron Middleton, Michael Carter, and Braxton Berrios

The Jets won yesterday, which makes it our happy duty to present a game ball.

This was a unique game since the Jets were without so many key people. With that in mind, I have decided to give out three games balls for this victory over Jacksonville.

My first game ball goes to fill in head coach Ron Middleton. Middleton’s day job is tight ends coach. He took over the team last week after Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19. Running an NFL team is difficult under any circumstances. Middleton had to take over for the Jets after preparation had begun and the game plans were completed. He coached an undermanned team to victory, and I appreciated his willingness to take calculated gambles. Some of them didn’t work out such as going for it on fourth and goal late in the first half or a fake field goal. Still, this is the kind of aggressive mentality I want to see from my coaches. The numbers also back up this type of approach.

My second game ball goes to Michael Carter. On a day where the Jets’ passing game was limited due to injuries at the wide receiver position, Carter stepped up in a big way and helped to carry the offense. His 119 rushing yards included a clutch 38 yard run late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Jets to kick an important field goal.

My final game ball goes to Braxton Berrios. Berrios sparked the Jets with a 102 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter. And while the passing game was limited, he contributed a couple of clutch receptions to move the chains, particularly in the fourth quarter.

All three of these men were instrumental in the victory. I don’t think the Jets could have won without any of them so rather than picking just one, all three get a game ball from me this week.

Who gets your game balls?