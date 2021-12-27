Podcast: Jets Beat Jaguars 26-21

A depleted Jets team beat the Jaguars yesterday 26-21 at MetLife Stadium.

On today’s podcast I discuss the game. Despite missing several key players and their head coach, the Jets were able to get their fourth win of the season. On the offensive side of the ball, Michael Carter and Braxton Berrios played key roles in delivering this victory. Credit also goes to temporary head coach Ron Middleton, who took over the team just a few days before this game. Even though some of his aggressive strategic calls did not result in points, they were appreciated all the same.

Zach Wilson had a productive day, although it came in surprising fashion as he did most of his damage running the football. It was a tough spot for Wilson, but he did enough to help the Jets get a victory.

