Jets vs. Jaguars and NFL Week 16 on TV in New York

CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Jaguars at Jets early on CBS

Giants at Eagles early on FOX

Steelers at Chiefs late on CBS

........................

Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will call today’s game between the Jets and the Jaguars. Kickoff time is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern from the Meadowlands.

At the beginning of the season, I am sure NFL schedule makers were counting on there being some buzz since the top two picks of the NFL Draft are playing quarterback. Things have not played out that way, and the minuscule broadcast footprint for this game is proof. CBS affiliates in New York, Jacksonville, Savannah, and Tallahassee are calling this game. Elsewhere you will need to count on NFL Sunday Ticket.

The entire nation will see Washington at Cowboys tonight on NBC and Dolphins at Saints tomorrow night on ESPN. You can find odds for all of this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.