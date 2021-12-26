Final Score: Jets 26, Jaguars 21

In the New York Jets’ 15th game of the 2021 season the New York Jets beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26 - 21.

In the first half the Jaguars dominated time of possession as the Jets defense could not get off the field in their usual abysmal performance. Despite the terrible defense the Jets managed to go into the locker room with a 13 - 12 lead. The Jets entire offense prior to the last five minutes of the half consisted of a riveting 52 yard Zach Wilson scramble for a touchdown and a Braxton Berrios kickoff return for a touchdown. In the last five minutes of the half the Jets put together an impressive 15 play drive to the two yard line, only to come away empty as they failed to convert on a fourth and goal attempt.

The Jets got the ball to start the second half and went right down the field for a field goal and a 16 - 12 Jets lead.

On the Jaguars’ first possession of the second half C.J. Mosley got a strip sack to give the Jets the ball on the Jaguars’ 13 yard line. A fake field goal on fourth down came up short and the Jets came up empty.

The Jaguars closed out the 3rd quarter with a long field goal drive to make the score 16 -15 in favor of the Jets to start the 4th quarter. The Jets defense continued to allow the Jaguars to drive up and down the field, but once again held them to a field goal.

The Jets opened the 4th quarter with a long touchdown drive capped by a Zach Wilson touchdown pass to Conor McDermott, of all people, to take a 23 - 15 lead.

The Jaguars came right back with a long touchdown drive on their next possession. A two point conversion attempt failed and the Jets led 23 - 21.

The Jets answered with a long field goal drive to make it 26 - 21.

A last ditch Jaguars drive got the ball all the way down to the Jets’ 1 yard line, but the Jaguars failed to punch it in on 4th and goal and the Jets had themselves their 4th win of the season.

With the win the Jets go to 4-11 on the year.

We’ll provide a more in depth recap a little later on. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.