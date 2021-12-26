SNF: Football Team vs Cowboys Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 16. Tonight the Washington Football Team visits the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East grudge match.

The 10-4 Dallas Cowboys have won 3 straight games after losing 3 of 4 in a midseason swoon. The Cowboys opened the season on fire on offense, but recently they have been relying more on the defense. The Cowboys have forced 4 turnovers in each of the last 3 games, fueling their 3 game winning streak. A win tonight over the Football Team will keep the Cowboys in the hunt for the #1 seed in the NFC.

The 6-8 Washington Football Team has lost 2 straight games after a 4 game winning streak got them back in the playoff hunt. The Football team badly needs an upset win over the Cowboys tonight if they are to have any hope of remaining in contention for the post-season.

It’s the Football Team and the Cowboys in an NFC East rivalry game on Sunday Night Football.