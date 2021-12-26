Week 16 Late Games Open Thread

Week 16 of the NFL season continues with three late afternoon games. Perhaps the best of the bunch features the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 10-4 Kansas City Chiefs come into this game the hottest team in the NFL. After starting the season 3-4, the Chiefs have reeled off 7 consecutive victories to take control of the AFC West. The Chiefs are currently the top seed in the AFC and they are looking very much like Super Bowl contenders.

The 7-6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers are currently on the outside looking in on the AFC playoffs. The Steelers have won just 2 of their last 6 games, and they need an upset against the Chiefs if they want to have a decent chance at a post-season berth.

Elsewhere in the late games, the Chicago Bears visit the Seattle Seahawks, and the Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.