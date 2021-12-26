Jets vs Jaguars Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Jaguars 13 - 12.

The Jets began the game on defense and promptly gave up a long field goal drive for an early Jaguars 3 - 0 lead. The drive was punctuated by a Jaguars fake punt and a long pass interference penalty on Brandin Echols, who was doing his best Kyle Wilson impression.

On the ensuing Jets drive Zach Wilson took off on a wild 52 yard scramble for a touchdown and a 6 - 3 Jets lead. Eddy Pineiro continued the Jets’ woes at the kicker position by getting his low point after attempt blocked.

The Jaguars opened the second quarter with a long touchdown drive capped off by a fumble recovery in the end zone. A two point try failed and the Jaguars had a 9 - 6 lead.

The Jets answered immediately with a Braxton Berrios kickoff return for a touchdown and a 13 - 9 Jets lead.

The Jaguars came right back with a field goal drive to pull within one point at 13 - 12.

The Jets closed out the half by failing on 4th and goal after a long drive.

The Jets go into the locker room leading by 1 point.

Enjoy the second half everyone.