Jets vs Jaguars Game Thread

It’s week 16 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are at home to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have been arguably the worst team in the NFL this season. Their prized rookie quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has been terrible. Their head coach imploded and was ultimately fired. They have little in the way of talent, and have been hit hard by injuries. This should have been one of the few games this year the Jets might have been expected to win. Yet in a year in which the Jets have had misfortune in every conceivable way, they once again have been struck down by the fickle hand of fate.

The Jets have been devastated for this game by COVID-19. The disease will cause head coach Robert Saleh and more than a dozen players to miss the game. Zach Wilson will be without his three best receivers, the starting safeties will be guys the Jets just signed off the street, and suddenly a game which we might have expected the Jets to win becomes a game where it feels like disaster is bound to strike early and often.

The Jets just can’t seem to catch a break this year.

It's the New York Jets and the Jacksonvile Jaguars in what might well be the worst game of this 2021 NFL season.