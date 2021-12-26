New York Jets Flight Connections 12/26/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets take on the Jacksonville Jaguars today. The top two selections in the 2021 NFL draft face off as the starting quarterbacks of the two opposing teams. Both Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence have struggled badly this year. Both are looking to finish the year out strong to give these two basement franchises some hope heading into 2022. Regardless of the outcome of the game, it would certainly be nice to see Wilson play a complete, effective game today.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in December:
Steve Serby - Zach Wilson can deliver Jets a Christmas gift vs. Trevor Lawrence
Brian Costello - Robert Saleh not cleared to coach Jets against Jaguars
Max Goodman - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh ruled out for Jaguars game with COVID-19
Gary Phillips - New York Jets: Robert Saleh, Rob Calabrese to miss Jaguars game
Brian Costello - Jets’ Ron Middleton a ‘mentor’ for Jaguars’ James O’Shaughnessy
Max Goodman - New York Jets coach Ron Middleton living out head coaching dream
Max Goodman - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson commends Trevor Lawrence before facing Jaguars
Mason Smoller - The 2021 New York Jets Holiday Wish List
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets ‘Need to’ Acquire a Reliable Playmaker This Offseason, Says Analyst
JetsFix - Roster News: Jets add six to the active roster for the Jags game
Justin Fried - Who will the NY Jets be starting at safety in Week 16?
Tyler Greenawalt - Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson: Comparing the rookie quarterbacks
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Mike LaFleur designed viral play in 11th grade gym class
Tyler Greenawalt - Jets’ Zach Wilson has played toughest schedule of any quarterback
Mark W. Sanchez - Jets radio voice Bob Wischusen out with COVID
