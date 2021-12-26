New York Jets Flight Connections 12/26/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets take on the Jacksonville Jaguars today. The top two selections in the 2021 NFL draft face off as the starting quarterbacks of the two opposing teams. Both Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence have struggled badly this year. Both are looking to finish the year out strong to give these two basement franchises some hope heading into 2022. Regardless of the outcome of the game, it would certainly be nice to see Wilson play a complete, effective game today.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in December:

Steve Serby - Zach Wilson can deliver Jets a Christmas gift vs. Trevor Lawrence

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh not cleared to coach Jets against Jaguars

Max Goodman - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh ruled out for Jaguars game with COVID-19

Gary Phillips - New York Jets: Robert Saleh, Rob Calabrese to miss Jaguars game

Brian Costello - Jets’ Ron Middleton a ‘mentor’ for Jaguars’ James O’Shaughnessy

Max Goodman - New York Jets coach Ron Middleton living out head coaching dream

Max Goodman - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson commends Trevor Lawrence before facing Jaguars

Mason Smoller - The 2021 New York Jets Holiday Wish List

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets ‘Need to’ Acquire a Reliable Playmaker This Offseason, Says Analyst

JetsFix - Roster News: Jets add six to the active roster for the Jags game

Justin Fried - Who will the NY Jets be starting at safety in Week 16?

Tyler Greenawalt - Trevor Lawrence vs. Zach Wilson: Comparing the rookie quarterbacks

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Mike LaFleur designed viral play in 11th grade gym class

Tyler Greenawalt - Jets’ Zach Wilson has played toughest schedule of any quarterback

Mark W. Sanchez - Jets radio voice Bob Wischusen out with COVID

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.