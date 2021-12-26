Jets vs Jaguars Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars today at home in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game starts at 1:00 pm EST.

Skies will be bright and sunny throughout the game. Winds will be moderate and variable at 10 - 15 mph out of the northwest throughout the game. Temperatures will be cool and seasonable, in the mid to upper 40s throughout the game. Humidity will be moderate, in the mid 50s to start the game, falling to the lower 50s as the game progresses. The risk of precipitation will be near zero throughout the game. This will about as good as the weather gets in late December in northern New Jersey. Conditions for the players will be near ideal, with the bright sun in the eyes of the players being the only possible adverse condition. For fans it will be chilly, but nothing a good winter coat can’t handle. All in all, you can’t ask for much better weather for a late December Jets home game.

Enjoy the game everybody.