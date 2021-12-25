NFL Saturday Games Open Thread

Week 16 of the NFL season continues with a couple of Saturday games on Christmas Day.

In the first game the 7-7 Cleveland Browns visit the 11-3 Green Bay Packers. The game kicks off at 4:30 pm EST. The last place Browns are just a game back of first place in the highly competitive AFC North. They are also a game out of a wild card spot, along with numerous other AFC teams. The Browns desperately need an upset victory here to keep pace for a playoff spot. The Packers have the best record in the NFL. They have already clinched a playoff spot. Now they are playing for the top seed in the NFC, a coveted first round bye, and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

In the later Saturday game, kicking off at 8:15 pm, the surging 8-6 Indianapolis Colts visit the faltering 10-4 Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have the better record but the Colts have the momentum. The Colts have won five out of six, including signature wins over the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. The recent surge has gotten the Colts into position to snare a wild card spot in the AFC, but they need a win tonight to keep pace. The Cardinals have lost four of their last seven games after reeling off seven straight wins to start the season. They are in a tie with the Los Angeles Rams atop the AFC West, and they need a win tonight to avoid slipping out of first place.

A couple of games with major playoff implications for every team playing on Christmas Day. Enjoy the games everybody.