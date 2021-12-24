Podcast: Jets vs. Jaguars Preview

The Jets are scheduled to play the Jaguars on Sunday. That is the current schedule. With around twenty members of the team on the COVID-19 list, it is unclear whether the game might be postponed to later in the week.

In any event, I do my best to preview the game on today’s podcast. I think this will be a very difficult game to judge Zach Wilson. The rookie quarterback just will not have a workable supporting cast in this one. While the Jets don’t have the most talented offensive in the NFL, I think for most of the year, things have at least been workable. That does not figure to be the case in this one. However, if Wilson does have a standout performance, perhaps that will make it even more impressive and promising.

