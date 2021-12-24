New York Jets Flight Connections 12/24/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It seems that despite the large number of COVID-19 cases consuming the Jets, the game between them and the Jaguars will still go on this Sunday. There’s not really a good reason why this game shouldn’t be moved, considering the precedence by the NFL only a week ago. For whatever reason, it seems like the NFL is not intent on moving the game. If that remains the case, I have strong doubts that the Jets will field a competent team - through no fault of their own. In spite of that, I hope that the players who are a part of the future of this team continue their growth and development. Otherwise, it will only add to the disaster of not having this game pushed back. We’ll see what happens. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Randy Lange - 5 Jets to Watch When Jaguars Lurk into MetLife Stadium on Sunday

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Battle of the Top Two Picks feat. Kim Jones

Michael Nania - Is Zach Wilson or Trevor Lawrence the better rookie QB?

SNY - Jets QB Zach Wilson talks tough adjustment to speed of NFL | Jets Pre Game Live

Phillip Martinez - Jets' Zach Wilson on playing the rest of the season: ‘I need it’

Randy Lange - Zach Wilson: Jets vs. Jaguars More Important Than Him vs. Trevor Lawrence

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 16 vs. Jaguars - Thursday

SNY - Quinnen Williams explains shoulder injury and why he chooses to play through it | Jets News Conference

Joey Chandler - Jets’ COVID-19 updates: Ron Middleton says he’s ‘just steering the ship’ in Robert Saleh’s absence

Ethan Greenberg - Jets CB Brandin Echols Named NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Stefan Stelling - Jets cornerback Brandin Echols wins NFL Rookie of the Week

Eric Allen - Three Jets Named 2022 Pro Bowl Alternates

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Sign S Kai Nacua

Michael Obermuller - Ex-Jet Rex Ryan Claims He Lobbied to Draft 2 Chiefs Stars

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Mike D'Amato

