TNF: Titans vs 49ers Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 16. Tonight the San Francisco 49ers visit the Tennessee Titans.

The 9-5 Tennessee Titans come into this game in first place in the AFC South. The Titans have the second best record in the AFC, but they have been struggling since losing Derrick Henry to injury. The Titans have lost three of their last four games, their only win in that stretch coming against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans offense has collapsed without Henry. They have averaged just 15 points per game over their last four games. On a brighter note, the Titans should have star receiver A.J. Brown back this week, which should give the offense a boost. A win tonight keeps the Titans in the driver’s seat for the AFC South crown. A loss puts them in jeopardy of losing the crown to a hard charging Indianapolis Colts team.

The 8-6 San Francisco 49ers come into this game in third place in the NFC West and on track for a wild card playoff berth. After getting off to a rough 3-5 start to the season, the 49ers have been on fire. They have won five of their last six games, led by star tight end George Kittle, who has been unstoppable recently. A win tonight keeps the 49ers in the driver’s seat for a wild card spot, while a loss puts that spot in some jeopardy.

It’s the Titans and the 49ers in a late season game with major playoff implications on Thursday Night Football. Enjoy the game everybody.