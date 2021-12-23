Podcast: Jets-Jaguars Talk With Tony Wiggins

On today’s podcast I team up with Tony Wiggins, the host of Locked on Jaguars, for this week’s Crossover Thursday installment.

The Jets and the Jaguars were the NFL’s two worst teams in 2020. Both had dreams of improving appreciably with rookie quarterbacks and new head coaches this season. Neither have achieved that modest goal. Their paths to disappointment have differed, but the results have been the same. The Jaguars are once again searching for a new coach as Urban Meyer’s tenure went down as a complete failure.

Tony and I begin the show by discussing the possibility that the game will not be played as currently scheduled. The number of Jets on the COVID-19 list will make it difficult for the league to not postpone this contest. We also discuss the rookie head coach and quarterback struggles these teams have had in 2021.

