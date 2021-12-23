New York Jets Flight Connections 12/23/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. I know one thing we all didn’t ask to have happen this Christmas weekend, and that’s for more Covid cases on the Jets. Usually I try to shy away from the pandemic in the FC because I want everyone to feel like this is a place to get away from the troubles of the real world, but at this point it’s hard to ignore. Robert Saleh is in protocol now, as are over 15 players on the team itself. Not ideal for the matchup on Sunday, and of course, not ideal for the people involved, either. If the situation isn’t contained, there’s a chance the game gets pushed back in a similar fashion to what we saw in Week 15 in multiple games. We’ll see how it goes from here. Stay safe everyone! With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!