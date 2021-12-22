Robert Saleh Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19 the team announced on Wednesday.

Jets HC Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing symptoms Wednesday morning. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will take over head-coaching duties in the interim until Saleh is symptom free. If Saleh does not clear NFL protocols by Sunday, Middleton would serve as the team’s head coach when the Green & White (3-11) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Get well soon, Coach. pic.twitter.com/YHstGdisgO — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2021

The Jets have fourteen players currently out due to COVID-19.

Fifteen Jets out due to COVID-19:



HC Robert Saleh

CB Michael Carter

WR Elijah Moore

G Vera-Tucker

DL Foley Fatukasi

DE J.Franklin-Myers

ST Justin Hardee

LB H.Nasirildeen

S S.Neasman

WR Jeff Smith

LB Blake Cashman

LB Noah Dawkins

CB Lamar Jackson

DL Tanzel Smart

WR Vyncint Smith — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2021

At this point it is unclear how this will impact Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Over the last few weeks, the NFL has been forced to reschedule games due to COVID outbreaks on various teams. Last year numerous games were rescheduled. There has yet to be a game completely cancelled, but with both the Jets and the Jaguars hopelessly out of the Playoff race, we will need to see what action is taken.