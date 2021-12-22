 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Robert Saleh Tests Positive for COVID-19

By John B
/ new
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19 the team announced on Wednesday.

Jets HC Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing symptoms Wednesday morning. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will take over head-coaching duties in the interim until Saleh is symptom free.

If Saleh does not clear NFL protocols by Sunday, Middleton would serve as the team’s head coach when the Green & White (3-11) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets have fourteen players currently out due to COVID-19.

At this point it is unclear how this will impact Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Over the last few weeks, the NFL has been forced to reschedule games due to COVID outbreaks on various teams. Last year numerous games were rescheduled. There has yet to be a game completely cancelled, but with both the Jets and the Jaguars hopelessly out of the Playoff race, we will need to see what action is taken.

More From Gang Green Nation

Loading comments...