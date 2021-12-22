Robert Saleh Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19 the team announced on Wednesday.
Jets HC Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing symptoms Wednesday morning. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will take over head-coaching duties in the interim until Saleh is symptom free.
If Saleh does not clear NFL protocols by Sunday, Middleton would serve as the team’s head coach when the Green & White (3-11) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) at MetLife Stadium.
Get well soon, Coach. pic.twitter.com/YHstGdisgO— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2021
The Jets have fourteen players currently out due to COVID-19.
Fifteen Jets out due to COVID-19:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2021
HC Robert Saleh
CB Michael Carter
WR Elijah Moore
G Vera-Tucker
DL Foley Fatukasi
DE J.Franklin-Myers
ST Justin Hardee
LB H.Nasirildeen
S S.Neasman
WR Jeff Smith
LB Blake Cashman
LB Noah Dawkins
CB Lamar Jackson
DL Tanzel Smart
WR Vyncint Smith
At this point it is unclear how this will impact Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Over the last few weeks, the NFL has been forced to reschedule games due to COVID outbreaks on various teams. Last year numerous games were rescheduled. There has yet to be a game completely cancelled, but with both the Jets and the Jaguars hopelessly out of the Playoff race, we will need to see what action is taken.
