New York Jets Flight Connections 12/22/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This week the Jets take on the Jaguars; Trevor Lawrence against Zach Wilson. The first and second overall selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Though both teams are playing fairly poorly, seeing which quarterback plays better will be an interesting dynamic to the game itself. There was a lot of outside noise that Lawrence going to the Jets would be a disaster, yet the Jaguars themselves (Lawrence especially) have looked very bad this season. Wilson may have had some stumbles this season, but he’s shown flashes of incredible play; while Lawrence truly has looked abysmal. While losing would help the Jets’ chances of getting a higher draft pick, I’d like to see the team pull out a victory this week. We’ll see if it ends up happening. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - First Look | Jets vs. Jaguars

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Place TE Ryan Griffin on Injured Reserve, Activate QB Mike White

Max Goodman - New York Jets TE Ryan Griffin out for rest of season with knee injury

Ralph Vacchiano - Do Jets have the right people in charge?

Ethan Greenberg - Next Step for Jets Cornerbacks? Prove They’re ‘NFL Difference Makers’

Brian Costello - Robert Saleh: Jets' young DBs have 'developed really nicely'

Michael Nania - Has Bryce Hall established himself as a legitimate No. 1 CB?

Randy Lange - To Prevent Job Turnover, Sheldon Rankins Offers 'Takeaways'

Jack Bell - What Is Jets LB Quincy Williams’ Christmas Wish?

Michael Nania - One Jets star is quietly on a long, worrisome cold streak

Justin Fried - NY Jets rumors: NFC team inquired about Denzel Mims trade at the deadline

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Colorado’s Trey McBride Would Be ‘No Brainer’ Pick for Jets

Michael Nania - Complete list of teams Jets fans should root for to improve draft position

Michael Nania - Jets fans pull off a complete takeover of NFL's Rookie of the Week voting

