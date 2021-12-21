Tuesday Night Football Open Thread

Week 15 of the NFL season continues with rare Tuesday Night Football. Thanks to COVID-19 two games were postponed to Tuesday this week, and they’re oddly both scheduled for the same 7 pm EST time slot.

In an NFC West matchup, the 9-4 Los Angeles Rams take on the 5-8 Seattle Seahawks. The Rams have won four of the last five meetings in this increasingly one-sided rivalry. After losing six out of seven games in the middle of the season, the Seahawks have rebounded as Russell Wilson has regained his health. Seattle has won two straight, and in a rare season without much in the way of playoff hopes, the Seahawks would love nothing better than to knock off their division rivals.

In the other game we have an NFC East matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams come into this game at 6-7. The winner keeps pace for the final wild card playoff spot in the NFC, and the loser falls off the pace. Both these teams have gotten hot recently after rough starts. The Football Team has won four of five, and the Eagles have won four of six. These may not be the most compelling two teams in the NFL, but this looks like an even matchup with major playoff ramifications on the line. Should be fun.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever Tuesday Night Football games catch your fancy.