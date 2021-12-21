Podcast: The Great Jets Tanking Debate

It has become an annual tradition. The Jets will be playing out the final games of the season in late December and early January with no chance of going to the postseason. This time of year we tend to get a debate about whether it is better for the team to win games to end the season on a positive note or lose for better Draft position.

This is the topic of today’s podcast. Generally speaking I fall on the side of winning games. I think it is better for young players to show promise. I also have skepticism about how much value a slightly higher pick has in most situations. Finally, the team can at least begin to start out on a steady climb to the top.

