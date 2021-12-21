New York Jets Flight Connections 12/21/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the league getting decimated by Covid-19, forcing players out of games, the Jets have finally got hit themselves as the team placed five members on the Covid-19/Reserve list. For the sake of the team, hopefully the outbreak is handled accordingly. Otherwise, we could see a worse rendition of some of the early season games, where the Jets were thoroughly outmatched throughout the entirety of the game. With the team already hurting, losing more players will just add fuel to the dumpster fire that the Jets have been this season. While there have been some flashes from the young players, you can’t help but feel that this team could’ve done more to be better. Whether or not that would have helped anything at all is speculation, but for now, we deal with what we have. Let’s see if the team can end the season on a strong note for a potential turnaround next year. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Dolphins?

Michael Nania - These 5 Jets were the primary culprits for terrible pass protection in Miami

Max Goodman - New York Jets rush defense hits rock bottom against Miami Dolphins

Michael Golden - NY Jets Beast of the Week: Brandin Echols continues to improve in his rookie year

Ryan Morik - Robert Saleh praises Jets' young secondary: 'They've proven they are NFL players'

Jack Bell - Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Believes QB Zach Wilson Took Strides Vs. Dolphins

Brian Costello - Zach Wilson dismissive when asked about role in Jets' struggles

Brian Costello - The shadow of Sam Darnold looms as Zach Wilson shows progress

Ian O'Connor - Jets need a win over Jaguars for their own future

Brian Costello - Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence to meet for first matchup

Max Goodman - New York Jets TE Ryan Griffin likely out vs. Jaguars with knee injury

Michael Nania - Jets RB Michael Carter climbs into NFL's #2 spot in crucial metric

Jake Brown - It's time for the Jets to leave Denzel Mims behind

Michael Nania - Star DB prospect is the current favorite to be drafted by Jets at No. 4

SNY - Bent - Derek Stingley Jr. 2022 NFL Draft Profile: What to know about Jets' potential target

