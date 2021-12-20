Raiders vs Browns Game Thread

Thanks to COVID-19, tonight we have two Monday games. In the first of a Monday night doubleheader, the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cleveland Browns.

The 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders come into this game reeling, losers of five of their last six games. The Raiders offense has disappeared during that stretch, scoring 16 points or less in each of the five losses. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the offense is the least of their worries. The Raiders defense is ranked 31st in the NFL in points allowed. They have given up 32 or more points in four of their last five contests. An offense that can’t score and a defense that can’t stop the opponent from scoring is a recipe for a team that doesn’t win. The Raiders are now in last place in the AFC West, but they are still in contention for a wild card playoff spot. A win tonight over the Browns would keep them in the hunt.

The 7-6 Cleveland Browns haven’t been able to get anything going on a consistent basis this year. They have alternated wins and losses for the past seven games. The Browns will be missing both of their top two quarterbacks tonight due to COVID-19, so third stringer Nick Mullens will be under center. This is a crucial game for the Browns. A win will vault them into first place in the AFC North, while a loss will sink them to last place.

It’s the Raiders and the Browns in a game with huge playoff implications for both teams.

Enjoy the game everybody.