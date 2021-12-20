MNF: Vikings vs Bears Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 15. Tonight the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears.

The 6-7 Minnesota Vikings come into this game off a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week after losing to the Detroit Lions the week before. The Vikings have been up and down all season. They need a win tonight to keep pace in the race for the last NFC wild card spot in the playoffs.

The 4-9 Chicago Bears won’t be going to the playoffs this year. The Bears come into this game in free fall, having lost seven of their last eight games. The Bears have had all kinds of problems scoring. They have scored 22 points or less in 10 of their 13 games this season. It’s tough to win when you can’t score. However, the Bears have one thing going for them tonight: they have owned the Vikings in recent contests. The Bears have beaten the Vikings five of their last six matchups. We’ll see if they can keep that up tonight.

It’s the Vikings and the Bears in a showdown of NFC North rivals on Monday Night Football.

Enjoy the game everybody.