Podcast: Jets Fall Flat in Second Half in Miami

The Jets lost yesterday to the Dolphins 31-24, dropping their 2021 record to 3-11. The game started well as the team twice jumped out to a 10 point first half lead. The Jets, however, failed to capitalize on numerous opportunities to finish off Miami before halftime. The Dolphins went into the locker room down only a single touchdown and proceeded to dominate the second half.

On today’s podcast I give my recap of what happened. The defense continues to be a mess, particularly against the run. Nobody seems to be performing on that unit. The offense also fell apart in the second half of the game. Some of this can be blamed on injuries, particularly on the offensive line. Still the receiver depth the Jets were supposed to boast hasn’t emerged. I discuss all of this and more on today’s episode of Locked on Jets.

