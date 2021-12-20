Jets Open As 2.5-Point Favorites vs Jaguars

The New York Jets were defeated by the Miami Dolphins 31 - 24 yesterday to drop their record to 3-11 on the year. After playing their best first half of the season, Zach Wilson and the Jets offense were shut out in the second half by a ferocious Dolphins defense. The Jets defense played well in the first half, but they were dominated by the Dolphins in the second half, as once again they could not stop the run. The result was another Jets loss in a dreary Jets season.

Now the Jets prepare for a game against the equally bad Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars own the worst record in the NFL. They have lost six straight games. The Jaguars are in such disarray that they fired their head coach before he even completed his first NFL season. Prized rookie quarterback and #1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence has struggled almost as badly as Zach Wilson. The Jaguars offense is so atrocious they have not scored more than 17 points in a game since mid-October, and they have not scored more than 23 points in a game all year. Yet somehow the Jaguars are undefeated against AFC East teams this year, scoring wins against both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. Can they make it three for three against the Jets? We’ll find out on Sunday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are 2.5 point home favorites against the Jaguars on Sunday. That seems appropriate. These two teams are equally putrid, with matching disappointments at quarterback. They seem like evenly matched opponents, and the home field gives the Jets the slim favorite status.

Can the Jets win this game? They sure can. The Jets have scored 17 or more points in seven of their last eight games. The Jaguars have scored 17 or fewer points in each of their last eight games. At last, a game where the Jets are rightly favored. This is one game the Jets should expect to win, though who knows what depths this team could still plunge to.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets -140/ Jacksonville Jaguars +120.

The Over/Under for the game is 41.5.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?