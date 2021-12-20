New York Jets Flight Connections 12/20/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets came up short again this week, losing to the Dolphins 31-24. The team got out to a good start, and the offense seemed to be playing much better than in their previous outings. At least, that’s how it looked in the first half. The second half saw a tale that Jets’ fans are all too familiar with at this point in their fandom. The Jets offense started to stumble, the defense couldn’t get stops, and the Jets ended up losing a game that they should have won. Of course it doesn’t help them to be without Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, but at some point, the team needs guys to step up and get the job done. We’ll see if they can do it next week. With that, here are your links to the team today.

