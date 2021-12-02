TNF: Cowboys vs Saints Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 13. Tonight the Dallas Cowboys visit the New Orleans Saints.

The 7-4 Cowboys come into this game searching for answers. After getting off to a sizzling 6-1 start to the season, the Cowboys have lost three of their last four games. Once a trendy pick for the Super Bowl, now the Cowboys are just trying to hang on atop the NFC East standings. The Cowboys still boast the league’s #1 offense, but they have been held to 20 points or less in three of their last five games. They’ve given up 28 points or more in five of their 11 games, so the Cowboys tend to need all the offense they can get.

The 5-6 New Orleans Saints come into this game in free fall. They have lost all four games Trevor Siemian has started at quarterback after Jameis Winston was lost for the year due to injury. The Saints offense has dropped to 27th in the NFL. Perhaps a matchup with the porous Cowboys defense will help them get things turned around on offense. Despite the below .500 record, the Saints remain squarely in the hunt for a wild card spot in the NFC, so this game has major playoff implications for them.

It’s the Cowboys and the Saints in a matchup of two teams trying desperately to get their respective seasons back on track on Thursday Night Football. Enjoy the game everybody.