Podcast: Jets-Eagles Talk With Gino Cammilleri

The Jets face the Eagles on Sunday in the Meadowlands, and on today’s podcast I join Gino Cammilleri, the co-host of Locked on Eagles for our weekly Crossover Thursday show.

Well, before that I talk about the Jets’ kicking situation. This week they have opened up a competition between incumbent Matt Ammendola and practice squader Alex Kessman. I continue to be exasperated by Joe Douglas’ handling of the role.

After my rant, Gino and I discuss the matchup. Gino gives us insight on Jalen Hurts and key players on both sides of the ball. Then I answer questions about the Jets’ rookie class and Joe Douglas among other topics. The Jets and the Eagles play each year to conclude preseason, but this is a rare matchup with starters that actually matters. Gino provides us with a lot of knowledge about this week’s opponent.

Thanks as always for listening to the show.