Jets Open Up Kicking Competition Ahead of Eagles Game

Jets kicker Matt Ammendola has been struggling in recent weeks. His job status has been a topic of intrigue. Robert Saleh had been noncommittal about the kicker. Now the competition for the kicking job is officially open.

Kicking competition this week in practice, per Saleh: Ammendola vs Kessman. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 1, 2021

The Jets signed Alex Kessman to their practice squad last week. He had signed with the Chargers in the spring as an undrafted free agent but failed to make the roster out of training camp.

Like Ammendola, Kessman has a big leg. He was prolific on touchbacks in college at Pittsburgh and made several long field goals. His accuracy was spotty, however, as he finished his college career around the 70% make in field goals made.

If Kessman wins the competition this week, it would not necessarily mean the end of Ammendola’s time with the Jets. The team can activate Kessman from the practice squad for this game without giving him a spot on the 53 man roster. In the event he played and performed well, that could lead to an elevation, however. And Ammendola would be the obvious player to go to make room.