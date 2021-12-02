New York Jets Flight Connections 12/2/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets could be without Corey Davis this week, as he has re-aggravated a groin injury that has already caused him to miss some time this season. The signing of Davis was supposed to signal a reliable playmaker on the offense. While he has been able to produce while on the field, his ability to stay on it has been a concerning issue so far. I’ve said from the beginning that I felt Davis was nothing more than an expensive WR2 option, and so far that’s seemingly been the case. Rookie Elijah Moore has stepped up admirably this season, and seems to be a lock to be the Jets WR1 for next season. While WR was considered a strength to start this year, it hasn’t been exactly the case. Don’t be surprised if they look towards the draft or free agency once again. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

