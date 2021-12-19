Jets vs. Dolphins and NFL Week 15 on TV in New York

FOX has a doubleheader today while CBS will show a single game to each region.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Jets at Dolphins early on CBS

Cowboys at Giants early on FOX

Packers at Ravens late on FOX

.........................

Today’s game between the Jets and the Dolphins kicks off at 1:00 pm Eastern in Miami. Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will call the game for CBS. The Dolphins are 9.5-point favorites, per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The game will not have a wide distribution footprint. Outside of New York, only markets in Florida will receive Jets vs. Dolphins on their local CBS affiliate. These markets include Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Orlando. If you don’t live in a market receiving this game, you will need to turn to NFL Sunday Ticket.

The entire nation will see Saints at Buccaneers tonight on NBC, Raiders at Browns tomorrow afternoon on NFL Network.

On Tuesday night FOX will also have regional coverage. New York will get Washington at Eagles while other regions will see Seahawks at Rams.

To see which games will be on in your region, go to 506sports.com.