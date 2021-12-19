New York Jets Flight Connections 12/19/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets take on the red hot Miami Dolphins in Miami today. The Dolphins have been playing lights out on defense. Zach Wilson and the Jets offense have their work cut out for them if they want to emerge victorious. With another awful season winding down, all most Jets fans want for the holidays are signs the team is heading in the right direction. A good performance out of Zach Wilson, Michael Carter and the rest of the youngsters playing for the Jets would do the trick, even if a win isn’t in the cards.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in December:

Mike Vaccaro - Jets can’t start hoping again until disastrous season ends

Brian Costello - Jets’ Zach Wilson wants to be ‘loose’ down stretch

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets’ Zach Wilson can’t be indecisive vs. the Dolphins

Max Goodman - New York Jets tackle George Fant doubtful to play against Miami Dolphins

Michael Obermuller - Analyst Highlights LB Brandon Smith as Jets Draft Target

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: New York Could Release Shaq Lawson Among Others

Paul A. Esden Jr. - NFL Analyst Says Jets Fans Filled With Regret Over Justin Fields

JetsFix - Roster News: Folorunso Fatukasi placed on Covid-19 reserve

Brandyn Pokrass - Michael Carter's Return Should Make Life Easier For Zach Wilson and Jets Offense

Tyler Calvaruso - Jets vs. Dolphins: Michael Carter’s return among 6 Week 15 storylines

Gary Phillips - New York Jets RB Michael Carter wants to prove he’s one of NFL’s best

Christian Agathis - Disappointing with an Asterisk: Corey Davis' first season with the NY Jets

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: Who do Jets take in Draft Wire’s latest 3-round mock?

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins: 6 ways Gang Green can win rematch

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.