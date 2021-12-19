Final Score: Dolphins 31, Jets 24

In the New York Jets’ 14th game of the 2021 season the New York Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins 31 - 24.

In the first half Zach Wilson and the Jets played their finest half of football this season. Wilson was decisive and accurate, getting the ball out quickly and in rhythm. The Jets defense was not dominated for one of the few times this season. The Jets offense was creative and effective. The Jets tight ends were not invisible. It all added up to a 17 - 10 Jets lead at halftime, their first halftime lead of the season.

The second half was all Miami. The Jets opened the second half with a three and out on offense. The Dolphins then drove right down the field for a touchdown and a 17 - 17 tie. The quarter ended with the Dolphins knocking on the door for the go ahead score, as the Jets offense couldn’t get anything going.

The Dolphins opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to defensive lineman Christian Wilkins to take their first lead of the game at 24 - 17. On the Jets next possession Zach Wilson fumbled, the Dolphins recovered, and the Jets were in trouble.

Midway through the fourth quarter the Jets got a big break. Brandin Echols picked off an errant Tua Tagovailoa pass and walked into the end zone for a 24- 24 tie. The Dolphins then went on a long drive culminating in a touchdown pass to Devante Parker and a 31 - 24 Dolphins lead with less than four minutes remaining.

A last ditch Jets drive fell well short and the Jets dropped another game. A promising performance in the first half by Zach Wilson and the Jets was erased as the Dolphins completely dominated both sides of the ball in the second half. The Jets failed once again at putting together a complete, four quarters performance, and Jets fans were left wanting more.

With the loss the Jets go to 3-11 on the year as the season continues to spiral to oblivion.

