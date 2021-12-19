Jets vs Dolphins Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets game against the Miami Dolphins is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Dolphins 17 - 10.

The Jets began the game on defense and forced a quick three and out by the Dolphins.

After a Dolphins punt the Jets took over deep in their own territory and methodically drove down the field. With a nice mix of running plays and short passes to the running backs and tight ends, the Jets picked apart the Dolphins defense and scored on a Braxton Berrios run for an early 7 - 0 lead.

On the subsequent Dolphins possession Ashtyn Davis picked off an errant Tua Tagovailoa pass deep in Dolphins territory. A Jets field goal put the team in the unfamiliar position of having a double digit lead as the first quarter ended.

Early In the second quarter a long pass to Devante Parker set up the Dolphins for a short touchdown run and the Jets’ lead was cut to 10 - 7.

The Jets immediately struck back with a 75 yard drive culminating in a Zach Wilson quarterback sneak for a touchdown and a 17 - 7 Jets lead. The Dolphins answered with a field goal to cut the lead to 17 - 10.

The Jets go into the locker room leading at the half for the first time this season.

Enjoy the second half everyone.