SNF: Saints vs Buccaneers Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 15. Tonight the New Orleans Saints visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South grudge match.

The 6-7 New Orleans Saints come into this game off a 30 - 9 thrashing of the New York Jets. Prior to that game the Saints had lost five games in a row. The Saints have dominated the Buccaneers recently, winning six of the last seven games between these two teams.

The 10-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into this game tied for the best record in the NFL. They have reeled off four straight wins, scoring 30 or more points in each of those wins. The Buccaneers appear to be rounding into shape for a deep run in the NFL playoffs. Though they have struggled badly against the Saints recently, including a loss to them earlier this season, the Buccaneers appear to have too much firepower to lose at home against a Saints team starting Taysom Hill at quarterback.

