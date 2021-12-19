NFL Picks, Week 15

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 9.5 point underdogs on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. That’s a pretty fair spread. The Dolphins are on a five game winning streak and they have not given up more than 17 points in any of the last five games. The Jets have lost five of their last six games and they have not scored more than 18 points in four of their last five. These are two teams headed in opposite directions. On the road, with a defense that can’t stop anyone and an offense going nowhere fast, this one looks like a Jets loss. Dolphins over the Jets.

Here are my picks for the rest of the NFL matchups this week. These picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

SUNDAY 1 PM GAMES

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants. The Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL. The Giants are one of the worst teams in the NFL. The way this has worked this season, the Giants are due for a huge upset. Not this time. Cowboys over the Giants.

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions. See above analysis of Cowboys game. One of the best against one of the worst. Pick one of the best. Cardinals over the Lions.

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills. The Panthers have lost eight of their last ten games. They are starting a broken down Cam Newton at quarterback, they are missing their all world running back and they’ve scored more than 21 points just once in their last seven games. The Bills have the NFL’s #1 ranked defense and they have given up 17 points or less in five of their last seven games. Bills over the Panthers.

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers are collapsing, with one win in their last five games. Titans can’t score without A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry, but they still play good defense. Titans over the Steelers in an upset special.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars. These two teams might be the two worst teams in the NFL. The Texans have scored less than ten points an astonishing six times this season. The Jaguars have pulled off that dubious feat four times. Offensive juggernauts these teams are not. The Jaguars have the better defense. I’ll take the home team with the better defense in what promises to be one of the ugliest games of the year. Jaguars over the Texans.

SUNDAY LATE AFTERNOON GAMES

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are surging, winners of five of their last seven games. The 49ers offense has been steady, their defense has been rounding into form, and George Kittle has been a one man wrecking crew. The Falcons have for the most part beaten up bad teams and lost to good teams this season. The 49ers are a good team. I’ll take the 49ers at home. 49ers over the Falcons.

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos. Two 7-6 teams fighting for a playoff spot. The Broncos are 0-3 against the NFC North this year. Make it a clean sweep. Bengals over the Broncos in an upset special.

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens. The Packers are tied for the best record in the NFL and have Aaron Rodgers. The Ravens can’t stop the pass, are having all kinds of trouble scoring, and they may be missing Lamar Jackson. Packers over the Ravens.

SUNDAY NIGHT GAME

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints have beaten the Buccaneers four of their last five meetings. Not this time. Not with Taysom Hill at quarterback. Buccaneers over the Saints.

MONDAY NIGHT GAMES

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns. The Raiders are collapsing, losers of five of their last six games. The Browns are no great shakes, and can’t score. But the Browns are at home and have the better defense. Browns over the Raiders.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears. The Vikings are wildly unpredictable. They’ve beaten some of the best teams in the NFL and lost to the Lions. The Bears just stink. They’ve lost seven of their last eight games, their only victory coming against the Lions. I’ll take the unpredictable Vikings over the predictably bad Bears. Vikings over the Bears.

TUESDAY NIGHT GAMES

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles. The Football Team has turned its season around, winning four of their last five games. The Football Team’s defense has driven the resurgence, finally living up to expectations after struggling badly earlier in the season. The Eagles need to run the ball to succeed. They’ve been doing a tremendous job of that, but the Football Team can shut down the run. Football Team over the Eagles in an upset special.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks have lost four of their last five matchups against the Rams. The Rams are the better team, with the better defense, at home. The Seahawks have nothing but pride to play for, the Rams are playing for playoff seeding. Rams over the Seahawks.