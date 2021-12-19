Jets vs Dolphins Game Thread

It’s week 15 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road to face the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets are coming off a 30 - 9 thrashing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. The Jets defense allowed a Saints team down to their third string quarterback with an injured finger on his throwing hand to run all over them, Jets receivers dropped ball after ball, and Jets quarterback Zach Wilson couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn in a humiliating display of football incompetence. This week the Jets offense will get running back Michael Carter and tight end Tyler Kroft back, but they will lose left tackle George Fant, who has been playing well.

The Dolphins have problems of their own, with several players missing due to COVID-19. The last time these two teams met the Jets lost at home, 24 - 17. That was the Dolphins’ third victory in their current five game winning streak. In that streak the Dolphins have not allowed more than 17 points to any opponent. If the Jets can’t manage more than 17 points today against a very good Dolphins defense it is difficult to see a path to victory. The Jets defense has only held one opponent, the hapless Houston Texans, under 17 points all year.

It's the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins today at 1 pm EST.