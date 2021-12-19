Week 15 Late Games Open Thread

Week 15 of the NFL season continues with three late afternoon games. Perhaps the best of the bunch features the Green Bay Packers visiting the Baltimore Ravens.

The 10-3 Green Bay Packers come into this game tied for the best record in the NFL. The Packers offense has caught fire recently, averaging more than 37 points per game over the last three games.

The 8-5 Baltimore Ravens come into this game fighting for their playoff lives. The Ravens offense has ground to a halt in recent weeks, scoring less than 20 points in four of their last five outings. Now Lamar Jackson is injured, making things that much tougher for the Ravens. A loss here against an excellent Packers team would give the Ravens three straight losses and begin to put their post-season hopes in peril.

Elsewhere in the late games, the Atlanta Falcons face off against the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Denver Broncos.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.