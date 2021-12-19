Jets vs Dolphins Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins today on the road in Miami, Florida. The game starts at 1:00 pm EST.

Skies will be cloudy throughout the game, with showers and drizzle possible at any time. Winds will be moderate and variable at 10 - 15 mph out of the south throughout the game. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, in the upper 70s to around 80 throughout the game. Humidity will be high, in the high 70s to around 80 throughout the game. The risk of precipitation will be around 45% to start the game, falling to around 35% by game’s end. This will be fairly miserable weather in Miami. The field will be wet, the footballs will be slick, making the passing game a bit harder for quarterbacks and receivers alike, and the fans will be outside in the rain and drizzle. It certainly won’t be the worst conditions imaginable, but it also won’t be the best experience for people at the stadium. This one is probably a good game to be dry and comfortable in front of the television.

Enjoy the game everybody.