Patriots vs Colts Game Thread

Every year when the college regular season ends, the NFL starts to schedule Saturday games. Tonight the New England Patriots visit the Indianapolis Colts in the first Saturday game of the season.

The 9-4 New England Patriots are coming off their bye week. Prior to the bye the Patriots were the hottest team in the NFL. They have won seven straight games, including a 14 - 10 win over the Buffalo Bills in their last game.

The 7-6 Indianapolis Colts come into this game having won six of their last eight games. After starting off the season with four losses in their first five games, the Colts have clawed their way back into the playoff picture.

The Colts have scored 30 or more points in seven of their last eight games. The Patriots have scored more than 30 points just three times this season. However, the Patriots have the #1 ranked scoring defense in the NFL, and they haven’t allowed more than 13 points in any of their last five games. Colts offensive juggernaut versus Patriots defensive wizardry; something’s gotta give.

It’s the Patriots and the Colts in a great Saturday night AFC showdown. This is what prime time football is all about. Enjoy the game everybody.