New York Jets Flight Connections 12/18/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets face the Miami Dolphins on the road on Sunday. The Dolphins are red hot, winners of five straight. They are playing superb defense, which could be a problem for a Jets offense stuck in neutral. On the other hand, the Dolphins are currently being ravaged by COVID-19, which could present the Jets with a golden opportunity to steal a win on the road. After this game, the only game remaining on the schedule which appears winnable is next week’s matchup against the Jaguars.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in December:

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange - Through 13 Games, Which Jets Player Has Surprised You the Most?

Eric Allen - Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'December Football is Different'

Ethan Greenberg and Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets RB Michael Carter Expected to Have ‘Significant Role’ vs. Dolphins

Zach Braziller - Jets’ Michael Carter takes positives from injury absence

Max Goodman - New York Jets RB Michael Carter to play significant role against Miami Dolphins

Mark W. Sanchez - Dolphins ravaged with COVID-19 outbreak before Jets matchup

Zach Braziller - Jets’ George Fant likely out vs. Dolphins with knee injury

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets, Zach Wilson will struggle in Miami without these improvements

DJ Bien-Aime II - LT George Fant could be out for Jets vs. Dolphins

Justin Fried - George Fant’s absence could be catastrophic for the NY Jets offense

Daniel Essien - TOJ’s In The Trenches: New York Jets Defensive Line Review, Week 14

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Quincy Williams Tackling His Way Into an Extension

Justin Fried - 4 young NY Jets that should see more playing time in 2021

Kristen Wong - Those Trevor Lawrence/NY Jets takes look ridiculous in hindsight

Tyler Capossela - Scouting the NY Jets Week 15 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Justin Fried - NY Jets considering shutting down Mekhi Becton for 2021

Kristen Wong - The NY Jets might play more London games in the near future

Justin Fried - NY Jets RB Michael Carter will make his return in Week 15

Tyler Calvaruso - 6 New York Jets who must step it up in final 4 games

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 6 moves that could create $16 million in cap space

Max Goodman - New York Jets WR Denzel Mims eager to prove himself before season ends

Max Goodman - New York Jets RB La’Mical Perine is confident despite lack of playing time

Tyler Greenawalt - Jets’ Denzel Mims, La’Mical Perine confident despite Year 2 decline

Tyler Greenawalt - Jet vs. Dolphins Week 15 injury report: George Fant doubtful, 6 uncertain

Gary Phillips - New York Jets: Mekhi Becton running out time for a return

Gary Phillips - Ryan Griffin’s ‘dynamic duo’ quote sums up Jets’ sad tight end room

Tyler Greenawalt - Jets awarded international home marketing rights for United Kingdom

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.