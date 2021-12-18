Gang Green Highlight Reel

Our readers’ and writers’ contributions to this site are a major reason why Gang Green Nation is the best New York Jets blog in the history of Jets blogs. No contribution, big or small, should go unnoticed. That’s why we’ll highlight some of the best comments and FanPosts on a weekly basis.

Without further ado, I bring to you, Gang Green Nation’s Highlight Reel for the past week:

Top Fanposts:

A Wakeup Call

BMS Brain rightfully has concerns about the future of the Jets.

Top Comments:

On the Jets draft position potential:

Jets play at Miami, Jags, Bucs & at Bills at best they go 2 & 2. Worst case we have the 4th pick. Seahawks play at Rams, Bears, Lions & at Cards again I think 2 & 2. Worst case we get the 7th pick. Panthers play at Bills, Bucs twice & at Saints. At best they win 1 of 4. Worst case we get the 44th pick. Based off of my projection for all of you keeping track at home.....

-tom spicer

It is kinda scary how much we gave up over the years to secure the picks we have in this draft, and they could end up being picked by a guy that has zero idea what he’s doing. The 2020 draft doesn’t get enough scrutiny.

-jettojaga

On the Jets fans:

The Jets have one player in perhaps the entire history of the franchise that’s in the conversation for best ever at their position.... and we dislike said player. We really are a one of a kind franchise

-IMissFatRex

On the potential QB situation next year:

the thought just popped into my head that we might end up with Jimmy Garoppolo next year. Probably makes a lot more sense then starting over with another rookie. It would keep Zach in the mix. San Fran can’t stick with Garoppolo and it seems like this offense needs a vet running it. Saleh and JD will be fighting for their careers. I definitely don’t love it but I don’t think it’s far-fetched. Zach could sit and watch and then take over when Garapolo inevitably gets hurt

-Nanananananana

On free agency:

I’d like to once again state that this upcoming free agent TE class is stacked. If we somehow don’t come away with a starting TE from this class I’ll be extremely upset with Joe Douglas. Doesn’t have to be the biggest and best guy on the market, looking at you Gesicki, but there’s so many other options: David Njoku Dalton Schultz Zach Ertz on a short term deal Eric Ebron Robert Tonyan OJ Howard Hayden Hurst Evan Engram Tyler Conklin This many starting options being available at 1 position never happens in the NFL. There’s no excuse to not land at least one of them.

-newman104

On the strength of the AFC vs the NFC:

Everyone talks about how much better the NFC is over the AFC, but the AFC only has 5 teams under .500 and 10 teams over .500. Not so easy. You’re playng a pretty tough team almost every week. For that matter, the AFCE is turning out much better than I thought originally.

-Broadway Jose

On the idea of the Jets getting Russell Wilson:

Can we please stop the “Lets trade for Russell Wilson” talk; it makes no sense for a number of reasons. 1: Wilson is in decline. He’s still a top half QB, but fact is we’ve seen his performance decrease and injuries starting to hit. 2: Timeline. You could justify getting Wilson if you were in “win now” mode, but realistically the Jets are a good two offseasons away from having enough depth to make a run regardless who plays at QB. And trading away a bunch of premium picks only delays that farther. Again, I was willing to trade the house for Watson (before everything came out) because he fit the timeline; he’s much younger and will still be at a high level even after 2-3 years of rebuilding. But I wouldn’t touch him now, unless it’s a situation where we get picks back so the Texans can be rid of him. (And I’d cut him immediately after the trade). But Wilson is old enough and in decline and thus doesn’t make sense for the Jets timeline.

-gamerk316

Why are we trading for a starting QB like we are ready to contend? The Jets are LAST in offense and LAST in defense, what one player can undo all that? As far as the future of the franchise, it’s the Jets & the same failures are in charge.

-Jets fan since 91

So there you have it, Gang Green Nation’s Highlight Reel . Want to be featured next week? Just keep doing what you do, and more importantly, keep being who you are—after all, YOU’RE what makes Gang Green Nation so great!