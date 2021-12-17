Half of Jets fans still have confidence in the team’s direction

Once again it is time for our weekly checkin with SB Nation Reacts.

Each week SB Nation sends surveys to NFL fans asking for their opinion on their favorite team and the league in general.

Last week 56% of Jets fans surveyed said they were confident in the then 3-9 team’s direction. How did the loss to the Saints impact things? Not much.

Last week I wondered whether Zach Wilson had something to do with the high confidence. The team was coming off a rather ugly loss to the Eagles, but the rookie quarterback played one of his best games and was stellar in particular in the first half.

I have to admit I’m surprised to see the confidence level so high after the defeat to the Saints, a game in which Wilson played poorly. To be honest I was expecting it to be way lower. I don’t really have a good explanation for half of Jets fans being confident in the team’s direction.

Agree? Disagree? Either way, make your voice heard, and sign up below to take part in future SB Nation Reacts surveys.

