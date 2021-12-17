Podcast: Jets vs. Dolphins Preview

The Jets make their annual trip to South Florida this weekend for a game against the Miami Dolphins. This is the second meeting between the teams in 2021. Miami won the first matchup between the AFC East rivals in November at the Meadowlands.

The Dolphins enter this game off their bye riding a five game wining streak. The Jets enter this game off of two ugly home losses. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is really struggling? Can he get back on track against an aggressive defense? Can the Jets defense put together a decent 60 minutes of football? Can the Jets upset their rivals and ruin Miami’s season? On today’s podcast I preview the game and give thoughts about what is on the line for the Jets even though they are out of the Playoff race.

