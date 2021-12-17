New York Jets Flight Connections 12/17/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The weekend is here, which means Jets’ football is right around the corner. The Jets will get multiple players back from injury, including Michael Carter and Bryce Huff. Both players have had quite productive seasons thus far in a limited capacity, and they will look to build off that success to finish the season. On the flip side of things, the Dolphins have been absolutely destroyed by Covid-19, with a plethora of their key contributors falling ill. While this should benefit the Jets, the team shouldn’t take Miami lightly. Despite their disappointing season, the Dolphins have been giving the Jets problems for years now. It’ll be up to this roster to see if they can avenge the loss they suffered earlier this year. With that, here are your links to the team today.

Michael Obermuller - Robert Saleh Says Jets Will Play ‘Meaningful’ Football

Randy Lange - 5 to Watch When Jets Head South for Their Rematch with Dolphins

Kristen Wong - Michael Carter's return provides a big boost to a struggling NY Jets offense

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Thursday

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Restore LB Noah Dawkins to Practice Squad

Randy Lange - Zach Wilson's Miami Plan: Handle Dolphins' 'Chaos,' Play Loose, Throw It Around

Robert Sanchez - Jets QB Zach Wilson looking forward to 'awesome challenge' against Dolphins on Sunday

SNY - Bart Scott explains how Jets coaches can help Zach Wilson succeed | Jets Game Plan

Mark W. Sanchez - Jets' Zach Wilson now struggling on shorter throws

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' Denzel Mims running out of chances

Joey Chandler - Denzel Mims’ resiliency remains strong heading into final stretch of 2nd season with Jets

Michael Nania - The return of an underrated Jet could revive New York's pass rush

Connor Hughes - Quincy Williams is ‘a cheetah chasing prey’ who wasted no time breaking out with Jets

Caroline Hendershot - Jets WR-KR-PR Braxton Berrios: We Have to Bring It

Michael Nania - The NY Jets might trot out the same OL in 2022: And it's not a bad idea

Andrew Golden - Joe Douglas is primed for an aggressive 2022 offseason

Michael Obermuller - Craig Carton Claims Jets ‘Secretly Moving the Franchise’

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Eyeing New England Patriots OL Trent Brown, Former $66 Million Man

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Derrick Mason Talks HOF, Time with Jets, Joe Flacco

Geoff Magliocchetti - Sons of former Jets stars land in major college spots

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Bob Scrabis

