TNF: Chargers vs Chiefs Game Thread

Thursday Night Football, Week 15. Tonight the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 9-4 Kansas City Chiefs come into this game on fire, winners of six straight games. After struggling badly in the middle of the season, the Chiefs have turned things around. The team’s resurgence has been led by the defense, which has not given up more than 17 points to an opponent since late October. Good luck trying to beat the Chiefs if you’re not scoring more than 17 points.

The 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers come into this game having won two straight games. The Chargers beat the Chiefs in Kansas City back in September. A win tonight would give the Chargers control of the AFC West, with an identical record to the Chiefs and a sweep of the season series. A loss, on the other hand, would all but eliminate the Chargers in the AFC West race.

It’s the Chargers and the Chiefs in a great late season game with major playoff implications. Two teams vying for a division title face off in prime time on Thursday Night Football. This is what prime time football is all about. Enjoy the game everybody.