Podcast: Jets-Dolphins Talk With Kyle Crabbs

The Jets play the Dolphins on Sunday as the AFC East teams renew their rivalry. Last month Miami defeated New York at MetLife Stadium.

The Dolphins enter this game on fire. After a 1-7 start, they have won five straight games, including that November triumph against the Jets. Miami is now back in the Playoff race coming off a late bye week. Will that late bye get them healthy and refreshed for the stretch run, or will it stop their momentum.

To discuss the game I join Kyle Crabbs on today’s podcast for our weekly Crossover Thursday show. Kyle is the host of Locked on Dolphins. Kyle offers us insight on the turnaround in South Florida along with the key players Miami has. We also talk a bit of special teams, which is a hot topic for the Jets.

