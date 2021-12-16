New York Jets Flight Connections 12/16/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While the season starts to come to a close, there’s been one big question mark lingering over the team outside of its current struggles. That’s the health of offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. Becton has only played in one game this season, and speculation has run amuck regarding the health of the talented left tackle. Becton has come out and said that he would return at some point this season, but as we head into Week 15, that seems more unlikely with each passing day. Unless a miracle were to happen, fans and the team alike should get used to Becton not being available this season. That isn’t a knock on him, as injuries happen. But on the flip side, I can understand the disappointment from the other half of the spectrum. Hopefully he returns to the field in great health, and we see him in Green and White for years to come. With that, here are your links to the team this morning.

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins

Brian Costello - Jets have struggled mightily when they play in Miami

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Wednesday

Ethan Greenberg - Jets' Designate RB Michael Carter, DL Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft to Return to Practice

Randy Lange - Ryan Griffin Welcoming Back Fellow TEs to Jets' Practices

Brian Costello - Mekhi Becton is running out of time for a Jets return

SNY - Robert Saleh on Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, and future success | Jets News Conference

Steve Serby - Robert Saleh's college coach optimistic about his Jets future

Jack Bell - Jets C Connor McGovern: ‘The Tide’s Going to Turn’

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets' C.J. Mosley turns to dad for leadership talk

Jack Bell - Jets La’Mical Perine: ‘Whatever Comes, I’m Ready and Prepared’

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' Braxton Berrios goes from valedictorian to validation

NewYorkJets.com - Who Does Braxton Berrios Credit for His Success on Special Teams?

Michael Nania - Nick Folk credits Mike Tannenbaum, Rex Ryan for second chance

Michael Nania - Should the Jets retire Darrelle Revis' number 24?

Michael Obermuller - Jets Linked to All-Pro Guard Brandon Scherff in 2022

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Alabama’s Evan Neal Pegged as Jets’ Top Draft Target in 2022

Max Goodman - New York Jets pick Alabama tackle Evan Neal in mock draft

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Awarded International Home Marketing Rights to the United Kingdom

Geoff Magliocchetti - United Kingdom named NY Jets' second home in NFL initiative

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!