Josh Johnson Leaves Jets to Sign With the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson off the Jets practice squad.

QB Josh Johnson leaving the Jets practice squad to sign with the Ravens. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 15, 2021

Josh Johnson was signed by the Ravens off the practice squad, Saleh said. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 15, 2021

Johnson was signed by the Jets in August. It was his second stint with the team after a brief preseason tenure as a Jet in 2015.

After failing to make the 53 man roster at the end of the preseason, Johnson went to the practice squad. He was activated for and appeared in three games this season. After Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury against New England, Johnson got playing time against Cincinnati and Indianapolis replacing an injured Mike White. His playing time against the Colts was most extensive as White returned quickly to the game against the Bengals. Johnson also converted a two point conversion against the Texans a few weeks back.

While players on the practice squad can be activated for games, they are also free agents for all intents and purposes, able to sign to the active roster of any other team (with a few exceptions). With Lamar Jackson battling injuries, the Ravens seemed to want an extra quarterback in their room.

The Jets might be down another quarterback as Mike White is dealing with an illness.

Mike White is dealing with another illness (non COVID) so he remains on the COVID list. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 15, 2021

This would leave Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco as the only quarterbacks the Jets currently have available.