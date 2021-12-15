Jets Week 15 Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to those who sent in questions. You can’t have a mailbag show without mailbag questions. I got to as many as I could, but as usual there were more questions than there was time to answer all of them. If your question went unanswered, feel free to resubmit it for a future edition of the mailbag.

On this mailbag we discuss what it might take for the Jets to bench Zach Wilson, whether the team has too many coaches for Wilson, whether the pressure might be getting to Zach, veteran quarterbacks who might be available this offseason, the pleasant surprises of the 2021 Jets, and the inexplicable expensive jerseys the team is selling on its official website.

